Husso signed a two-year, one-way contract extension worth $750,000 AAV on Thursday.

This contract locked down Husso through the 2021-22 campaign, and it was an important deal for the Blues to get done since both Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen are set to be unrestricted free agents following next season. Husso has plenty of potential -- he earned AHL All-Rookie honors during the 2017-18 season -- and the team once thought he'd be the successor to Allen before Binnington took over the NHL with authority last year. It's been a tough season in the AHL for Husso, though, as he's posted an .898 save percentage and 10-12-8 record. The 24-year-old netminder will remain in the minors this year barring injury, but he could get a chance at the big club next year if the Blues move on from Allen, who carries a $4.350 million cap hit.