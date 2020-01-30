Blues' Ville Husso: Secures two-year extension
Husso signed a two-year, one-way contract extension worth $750,000 AAV on Thursday.
This contract locked down Husso through the 2021-22 campaign, and it was an important deal for the Blues to get done since both Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen are set to be unrestricted free agents following next season. Husso has plenty of potential -- he earned AHL All-Rookie honors during the 2017-18 season -- and the team once thought he'd be the successor to Allen before Binnington took over the NHL with authority last year. It's been a tough season in the AHL for Husso, though, as he's posted an .898 save percentage and 10-12-8 record. The 24-year-old netminder will remain in the minors this year barring injury, but he could get a chance at the big club next year if the Blues move on from Allen, who carries a $4.350 million cap hit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.