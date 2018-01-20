Husso allowed two goals on 55 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to AHL Tucson.

Husso's remarkable performance was undermined by a lack of offensive support against the Pacific Division's top-ranked team, AHL Tucson. The 22-year-old backstop has been a stud for AHL San Antonio this season, accruing a .929 save percentage, 2.41 GAA and 9-6-0 record. This type of breakout season could put him in prime position to make the NHL roster when training camp rolls around.

