Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Completes hat trick with OT winner

Tarasenko scored three goals, including the game-winner just 16 seconds into overtime, in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

It was a busy afternoon for the sniper, who fired a game-high eight shots on net while also chipping in a blocked shot, a hit and two PIM. Tarasenko extended his point streak to eight games with the performance, and he now has 22 goals and 41 points through 53 games.

