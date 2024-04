Tarasenko picked up a goal and two assists in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tarasenko was involved in all three of Florida's third-period goals, deflecting a Niko Mikkola shot past Ilya Samsonov to cut the deficit to 5-2 before adding a pair of assists later in the frame. The 32-year-old Tarasenko has three goals and six points in his last five games after going scoreless in his previous five contests. He's up to 22 goals and 50 points across 69 games between Florida and Ottawa this season.