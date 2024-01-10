Tarasenko logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Tarasenko has earned two goals and four assists over his last 10 games. With Mathieu Joseph returning from a lower-body injury, Tarasenko was bumped down to the third line, which could have a negative impact on his production if that move sticks. Tarasenko is at 25 points, 68 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-9 rating through while averaging 16:12 of ice time per game.