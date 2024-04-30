Tarasenko recorded an assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Tarasenko provided decent depth offense in the first round, earning a goal, two assists and four shots on net over five games. He also had eight hits and five blocked shots. Tarasenko's ice time has been limited so far in the playoffs, and that will make it difficult for him to put up more points as the matchups get tougher.