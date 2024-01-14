Tarasenko scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Sharks.

With just five seconds left in the third period, Tarasenko fought off a check and kept his feet in front of the net, and he got rewarded when a rebound bounced right to him, allowing him to bang home the winner. The veteran winger has a modest three-game point streak going and has three multi-point efforts in the last nine, producing four goals and eight points over that stretch.