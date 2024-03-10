Tarasenko scored twice and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Calgary on Saturday.

It was his second game since being acquired from the Senators and his first points. Tarasenko put the Panthers up 1-0 just 23 seconds into the second period when he intercepted a clearing pass from Jonathan Huberdeau deep in the Flames zone and fired it past Jacob Markstrom. His second went through Markstrom later in the same frame. Tarasenko is on a line with Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart, which helps the newcomer with his two-way play. There's no downside to putting Tarasenko into your lineup. He is out to prove he can be a player of consequence again and so far, so good.