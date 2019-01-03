Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Game-time call

Tarasenko is under the weather and will be a game-time decision against the Capitals on Thursday.

Tarasenko has struggled to produce this season, as he has just 22 points in 37 games, including a mere two goals and zero assists in his last 13 outings. The Russian winger's spot on the top line figures to go to David Perron if he can't give it a go. Regardless of Tarasenko's availability, the Blues are planning to utilize seven defensemen, which means two forwards -- in addition to recent call-up Zachary Sanford -- could find themselves relegated to the press box.