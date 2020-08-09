Tarasenko (undisclosed) notched an assist and four shots in Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars in the round robin.

Tarasenko supplied a helper on Robert Thomas' first-period tally. The 28-year-old Tarasenko was held out of Thursday's game against Vegas, likely as a precaution. He missed most of the regular season after a left shoulder injury required surgery, but it appears the high-scoring winger is ready to go as a top-line option in the playoffs.