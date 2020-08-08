As expected, Tarasenko (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Sunday's round-robin finale against the Stars.

Tarsenko was held out of Thursday's loss to Vegas as a precaution, but he'll return to his spot on St. Louis' top line for Sunday's contest. The 28-year-old sniper went scoreless while firing two shots on goal in 14:10 of ice time during the Blues' first round-robin contest against the Avalanche.