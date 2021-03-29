Tarasenko scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. He also provided five hits and four shots.

Tarasenko set up Ryan O'Reilly's goal just 2:27 into the opening period, then he overpowered Anaheim netminder Anthony Stolarz with a one-timer from the right circle later in the frame while on the power play. It was an overdue offensive performance for Tarasenko, who had entered the game with just one assist over his previous six contests. He's only found the net twice on 37 shots (5.4 percent) since making his season debut March 6, but his first-period howitzer certainly was a good sign.