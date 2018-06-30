Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Making strides in recovery

Tarasenko is progressing well in recovery from April's shoulder surgery, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues hunted for top talent to surround Tarasenko with this offseason, making a runs at John Tavares, Ilya Kovalchuk and Artemi Panarin. However, these attempts have fallen short, so the good news about Tarasenko's recovery can serve as a silver lining -- for now -- since it's still not clear if he'll be healthy for the season opener Oct. 4. The Russian sniper will look to bounce back from a "down year" by his standards, as he scored 33 goals and 33 assists to mark his lowest point total since 2013-14. The regression could be contributed to coach Mike Yeo consistently shaking up the lines in the name of balance and not allowing Tarasenko to find a groove with his linemates. That could all change if the Blues can poach a top-six forward when free agency opens Sunday, but keep an eye on whether prospect Robert Thomas can fill that mold as well.