Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Pots 21st goal Tuesday
Tarasenko found the back of the net with one of his six shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Ottawa.
Tarasenko has four goals in his past six games after tallying only three over the previous 13. The Russian sniper also topped 200 shots on goal for the fourth consecutive season thanks to this effort, and he's on pace to surpass his 2015-16 career high of 292 shots with 204 through 50 games.
