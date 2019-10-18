Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores second goal of season
Tarasenko scored a goal on a season-high seven shots during St. Louis' 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver on Thursday.
Tarasenko suffered a scoring drought for the first five games of the season, but he has found the back of the net in his last two appearances. His shot totals have also increased -- he registered 10 in his first five games, but 12 in his last two -- so he seems to be trending in the right direction of late.
