Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores second goal of season

Tarasenko scored a goal on a season-high seven shots during St. Louis' 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver on Thursday.

Tarasenko suffered a scoring drought for the first five games of the season, but he has found the back of the net in his last two appearances. His shot totals have also increased -- he registered 10 in his first five games, but 12 in his last two -- so he seems to be trending in the right direction of late.