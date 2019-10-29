Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Surfaces on IR

Tarasenko has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Tarasenko underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday and is facing a five-month recovery timetable, so this move was expected. Unfortunately for his owners, in a best case scenario, the Russian sniper will be ready to return just before the playoffs get underway, so there's no reason to hold on to him in redraft leagues. If the Blues aren't in contention for a playoff spot if and when Tarasenko is cleared to return, he'll almost certainly just get shutdown for the remainder of the campaign. If that comes to fruition, the 27-year-old winger will finish the 2019-20 season having totaled three goals and 10 points in 10 appearances.