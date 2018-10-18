Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Third-straight game with assist

Tarasenko finished Wednesday's 3-2 loss with one assist.

Now with five points in six contests, the Russian forward has been a consistent producer in what is still a young season. Tarasenko, however, is a minus-six on the year and needs to do a better job at preventing goals. The prized forward remains a must-start in most formats considering he's, four times prior to 2018-19, scored 30 goals in a season. Up next for Tarasenko and the Blues is a trip to Toronto to face the league-leading Maple Leafs.