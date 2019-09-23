Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Under the weather
Tarasenko missed practice Monday due to illness, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
If Tarasenko misses Tuesday's preseason matchup with Dallas, it will likely be precautionary. The Russian was limited to just 76 games last year due to a knee issue, but should be ready for Opening Night against Washington on Oct. 2. If he can avoid further injury, the winger should be capable of getting back over the 70-point threshold in 2019-20.
