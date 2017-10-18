McQuaid (knee) fully participated in Wednesday's practice and could play Thursday against Vancouver.

The bruising defenseman has had numerous injuries in the past, so it's encouraging to see him back on the ice after being forced to leave Sunday's loss to Vegas. McQuaid skated on the team's third defensive pair during practice -- ahead of the healthy Paul Postma -- which should be a good indicator of his chances to suit up against the Canucks. Regardless, McQuaid is a classic stay-at-home defender who contributes very little on the offensive end, owning career-best marks of three goals and 15 points in a season.