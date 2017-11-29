Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Skates Wednesday
McQuaid skated prior to Wednesday's practice, which was his first time on the ice since breaking his right fibula.
The imposing blueliner suffered the injury over one month ago on Oct. 19 and Wednesday's news is a positive sign for his recovery. That said, McQuaid shouldn't be considered close to returning until he takes part in a full-contact practice, which could still be a few weeks away. Expect the Bruins to utilize a combination of players like Matt Grzelcyk, Paul Postma, and Rob O'Gara on their third defensive pairing until McQuaid is ready to go.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...