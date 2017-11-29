McQuaid skated prior to Wednesday's practice, which was his first time on the ice since breaking his right fibula.

The imposing blueliner suffered the injury over one month ago on Oct. 19 and Wednesday's news is a positive sign for his recovery. That said, McQuaid shouldn't be considered close to returning until he takes part in a full-contact practice, which could still be a few weeks away. Expect the Bruins to utilize a combination of players like Matt Grzelcyk, Paul Postma, and Rob O'Gara on their third defensive pairing until McQuaid is ready to go.