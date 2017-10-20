Bjork scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's win over the Canucks.

Bjork skated on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, firing four shots on goal in 12:29 of ice time. One of his goals came with the man advantage, giving him two power-play markers on the season. The 21-year-old has some filthy hands and is worth a look in fantasy right now. His top-line role and spot on the power play has him set up for a promising rookie campaign.