Bruins' Anders Bjork: Sees minimal ice time
Bjork saw only 6:56 in even-strength ice time during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
During the game, Bjork managed only a single shot as both Ryan Donato and himself have been limited in five-on-five play so far this season. Although it is possible Bjork climbs into a spot on the second line before the season ends, right now his deployment is putting a damper on his offensive numbers.
