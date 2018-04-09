Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Notches 16 wins working behind Rask

Khudobin recorded a 16-6-7 record in 31 games for the Bruins this past season, en route to compiling a 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage.

Heading into the campaign, the Bruins were looking for capable backup play behind top goalie Tuukka Rask and Khudobin handled the role admirably. In the process, Rask was limited to a manageable 54 appearances, a mark that should leave him with plenty left in the tank for the team's playoff run. Barring an injury to Rask, the only scenario in which we'd expect to see Khudobin in the postseason is in the event that any of Boston's games turn into blowouts. Khudobin is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but it's not hard to imagine the 31-year-old being brought back by the B's, with no obvious in-house replacements outside of Providence's Zane McIntyre in the pipeline.