Bruins' Brad Marchand: Another multi-assist night
Marchand collected two assists in a 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Tuesday.
The three-time 30-goal scorer has been an assist machine this season as he is currently on pace for a career-high 63 helpers. It was also Marchand's 18th multi-point game of the season, giving him three more multi-point games than games with a single point (15).
