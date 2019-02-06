Bruins' Brad Marchand: Another multi-assist night

Marchand collected two assists in a 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Tuesday.

The three-time 30-goal scorer has been an assist machine this season as he is currently on pace for a career-high 63 helpers. It was also Marchand's 18th multi-point game of the season, giving him three more multi-point games than games with a single point (15).

