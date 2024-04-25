Marchand scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added a power-play assist Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Bruins' first-round series.

The supreme agitator was at his frustrating best, adding six shots on net, two hits, one blocked shot, a plus-2 rating and a slew of uncalled penalties to his ledger. While Wednesday's tallies were his first of the playoffs, Marchand has erupted for six points in three games as the Bruins have taken a 2-1 lead in the series. He'll look to stay hot Saturday in Game 4.