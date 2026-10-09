Head coach Paul Maurice said Friday that Marchand (leg) is expected to miss approximately six weeks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Marchand was unable to put pressure on his left leg as he exited the ice during the third period of Tuesday's game against the Kings, and he's expected to miss over a month due to the issue. However, Maurice said Friday that Marchand is expected to return to the ice after approximately three weeks, so he should have time to ramp back up ahead of his eventual return to game action, which could occur in mid-to-late November.