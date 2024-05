Marchand (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Game 4 versus Florida on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Marchand will miss at least one contest after being injured in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers. He has racked up three goals and 10 points in 10 outings this postseason. Marchand could be replaced in the lineup by Danton Heinen (undisclosed), who has missed the past five games.