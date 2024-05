Marchand (upper body) was again labeled day-to-day ahead of Game 6 against the Panthers on Friday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Marchand did practice with the No. 1 power-play unit, which is a good indication that he will be back in the lineup Friday even if coach Jim Montgomery wouldn't confirm his captain's status. If given the all-clear, Marchand should immediately reclaim a top-six role as he looks to end a six-game goal drought that dates back to April 27 versus the Maple Leafs.