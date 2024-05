Marchand (upper body) was deemed day-to-day by coach Jim Montgomery on Saturday.

Marchand was forced out of Friday's 6-2 Game 3 loss after taking a hit from Sam Bennett. The 36-year-old Marchand has three goals and 10 points in 10 games this postseason. He'll likely be a game-time decision prior to Game 4 on Sunday. Jesper Boqvist would likely reenter the lineup if Marchand ultimately can't play.