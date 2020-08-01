Marchand (lower body) is on the ice for Saturday's practice, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Marchand exited Thursday's exhibition game against Columbus with a lower-body injury and didn't practice Friday, but his presence at Saturday's session suggests he should be good to go for Sunday's round-robin matchup with Philadelphia, although that likely won't be confirmed until Boston takes the ice for pregame warmups. The 32-year-old winger racked up 28 goals and 87 points in 70 games during the regular season.