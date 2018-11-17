Bruins' Brad Marchand: Chills in Sin Bin
Marchand accrued 18 penalty minutes in Friday's 1-0 overtime road loss to the Stars.
Arguably the most polarizing player in the entire league, Marchand committed three minor penalties (eight PIM) and also received a 10-minute game misconduct. Hockey fans are accustomed to such antics from Marchand, and his countless fantasy owners can easily look past that due to his ability to consistently eclipse a point-per-game average. Randy Holt, who was a member of the Kings, holds the NHL's all-time record for most penalty minutes in a game with 67 -- he was penalized nine times in a March 11, 1979 contest against the Flyers.
