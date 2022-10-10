Marchand (hip) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Marchand is expected to be out until late November so this is just a cap-related move for the Bruins. The 34-year-old will be back in his usual top-line role once he's healthy and should still provide strong offensive numbers.
