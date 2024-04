Marchand scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Marchand's goal stretched the Bruins' lead to 4-1 in the second period. The 35-year-old winger has three goals and one assist while shorthanded this season. He's up to 67 points on the year, matching his output from 2022-23. He's added 206 shots on net, 110 hits, 74 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 80 appearances while continuing his role in the top six.