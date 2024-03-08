Marchand put up two assists in a 4-1 in over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Marchand has three assists in his last three games, but he hasn't scored a goal in eight games (four assists). He has two goals in 14 games, and just seven points in his last 14. Overall, Marchand's line of 26 goals, 30 assists and 56 points in 65 games puts him solidly in second on team scoring, behind David Pasternak who has 91. Marchand continues to provide solid (and strong) fantasy value, even at 35.