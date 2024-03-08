Marchand put up two assists in a 4-1 in over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Marchand has three assists in his last three games, but he hasn't scored a goal in eight games (four assists). He has two goals in 14 games, and just seven points in his last 14. Overall, Marchand's line of 26 goals, 30 assists and 56 points in 65 games puts him solidly in second on team scoring, behind David Pasternak who has 91. Marchand continues to provide solid (and strong) fantasy value, even at 35.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Adds power-play helper•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Finds twine in overtime win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two points against Tampa•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Continues to march up all-time list•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pots pair in loss•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Deposits one into empty net•