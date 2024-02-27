Marchand notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Marchand's offense has been quiet lately -- he has three points over his last seven outings. His helper Monday was his first power-play point since Jan. 15 versus the Devils. The 35-year-old winger is up to 53 points (22 on the power play), 160 shots on net, 72 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 60 appearances. He'll likely finish shy of the 80-point mark, but Marchand could rebound down the stretch if the Bruins' power play improves.