Marchand notched a shorthanded assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Marchand has just one goal over his last 19 contests, but he's earned 11 assists in that span. He took a clearance from Linus Ullmark and set up Charlie Coyle on the opening tally in the third period. Marchand's three shorthanded points this season matches his total from the previous two years combined. He's at 27 goals, 37 helpers, 195 shots on net, 101 hits, 72 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 76 appearances.