Marchand scored his 28th goal of the season in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The veteran winger opened the scoring just over two minutes into the first period on a breakaway, getting denied by Frederik Andersen on his initial shot but then seeing the puck trickle across the goal line after the two players collided. The goal was the 400th of Marchand's career in his 1,024th game, and he remains productive in his age-35 season with 65 points in 77 contests.