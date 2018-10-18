Bruins' Brad Marchand: Nets goal in losing effort
Marchand tallied one goal Wednesday but the Bruins ultimately succumbed to Calgary 5-2.
The goal gives Marchand two on the season, to go along with nine helpers. With at least a point in his last five games, Boston's super pest is producing at an elite level and so long as he stays on the ice, points should continue to find him on the scoresheet. Marchand and the Bruins will look to regroup Thursday against a struggling Oilers squad.
