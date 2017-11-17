Bruins' Brad Marchand: Out again Saturday

Marchand (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Jose.

Marchand will miss a third consecutive contest Saturday, and the Bruins have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of his injury or a potential timetable for his return to action. Peter Cehlarik will likely continue to occupy Marchand's spot on Boston's top line until he's cleared to play.

