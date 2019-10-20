Bruins' Brad Marchand: Still streaking

Marchand is on a seven-game point streak after picking up an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto on Saturday.

After being held of the scoreboard in the team's season opener, Marchand has picked up a point in every game since. The streak includes four goals and 12 points, including five on the man advantage. He is also relentless with the puck, recording at least three shots on goal in all but two games this season. The 31-year-old has gotten better every year and is looking to repeat last season's 100-point effort.