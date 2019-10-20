Bruins' Brad Marchand: Still streaking
Marchand is on a seven-game point streak after picking up an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto on Saturday.
After being held of the scoreboard in the team's season opener, Marchand has picked up a point in every game since. The streak includes four goals and 12 points, including five on the man advantage. He is also relentless with the puck, recording at least three shots on goal in all but two games this season. The 31-year-old has gotten better every year and is looking to repeat last season's 100-point effort.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pushes point streak to five games•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Seven points in last four games•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up assist•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Keys comeback Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Provides game's only offense Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Top line stays together•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.