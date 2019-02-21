Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tickles twine in shootout win

Marchand registered his 24th goal of the year in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Marchand has been hot in February, with five goals and nine assists in 10 games. He had four shots on goal in Wednesday's contest. The Bruins have won seven straight games, including the last four on the road, and the elite winger has played a major role in that success.

