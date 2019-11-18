The Bruins recalled Gaunce from AHL Providence on Monday.

This is Gaunce's first call up of the season, as he's played 11 games in the minors and recorded seven points. The 25-year-old has experience at the top level with the Canucks, as he suited up in 117 games over four seasons and posted six goals and nine assists. With the B's assortment of injuries, Gaunce provides depth for Tuesday's road matchup against the Devils.