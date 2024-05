Coyle logged an assist, seven hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Coyle set up Brandon Carlo's tally late in the second period. The 32-year-old Coyle has been a bit quiet on offense during the playoffs, though that hasn't prevented him from being a physical force in a top-six role. The center has three assists, 13 shots on net, 34 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating this postseason.