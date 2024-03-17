Coyle scored twice Saturday in a 6-5 win over the Flyers.
Coyle tied the game 2-2 on the power play at 15:22 of the second period and then scored the go-ahead goal 1:08 into the third period to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead. Coyle's first goal was his 22nd, which was a new NHL career mark. He had 21 goals with the Wild in 2015-16. Coyle has 54 points this season and is within two of tying his career point mark (56) set in 2016-17.
