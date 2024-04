Coyle notched two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Coyle helped out on Jake DeBrusk's opening tally and Brad Marchand's shorthanded goal in a four-goal second period for the Bruins. The 32-year-old Coyle hadn't posted a multi-point effort since March 16. The center is up to 25 goals, 60 points (11 on the power play, five shorthanded), 146 shots on net, 126 hits, 59 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 80 appearances.