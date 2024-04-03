Coyle scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.
Coyle got loose on a rush after Linus Ullmark cleared the puck to Brad Marchand, who sent in a pass. The goal was Coyle's fourth shorthanded point of the campaign. The 32-year-old center has cooled off a bit with three goals and three helpers over 15 contests since the start of March. For the season, he's at 24 tallies, 56 points 142 shots on net, 119 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 76 outings. His next point would set a career high.
