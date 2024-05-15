Coyle notched an assist, eight hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Coyle set up Charlie McAvoy's second-period tally, which was the game-winner. With three points over five games in the second round, Coyle has surpassed his production from the seven-game first round versus the Maple Leafs. He's still not doing great overall, but he's added 56 hits, 23 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating to his five points over 12 playoff appearances while holding down a top-six role.