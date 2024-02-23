Coyle scored twice in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Coyle scored the opening goal for the Bruins on a terrible giveaway by Jacob Markstrom that ended up in an empty cage. He followed that up early in the third period to tie the game 2-2 that eventually ended up in overtime - it was his 20th marker on the season, a milestone he has only hit one other time in his career. The 31-year old center has been on a drought as of late as it was his first goal since Jan. 27. Charlie Coyle is a reliable two-way center who can contribute in several categories and will provide occasional scoring outbursts.