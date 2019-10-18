Bruins' Charlie Coyle: Fills in on second line
Coyle picked up three shots on goal while centering the second line on Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.
With David Krejci (upper body) held out of the game, Coyle was bumped up to second-line duty. He skated 16:23 and ended a minus-2 in the contest. Coyle will continue to fill his new role in Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, as Krejci didn't travel with the team. The B's are desperate for their depth scoring to get going, including Coyle who has only one point in seven games.
