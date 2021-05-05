Coyle (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Devils in the third period, and head coach Bruce Cassidy didn't have an update on his status after the game, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

It's unclear how exactly Coyle was hurt, but it was enough to keep him out for most of the final 20 minutes. The 29-year-old forward should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Rangers.